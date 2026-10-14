Passersby are being lauded for saving a man who collapsed on a busy suburban street, reviving his heart with CPR.

The medical emergency happened outside The Miller Bar on Lincoln Rd about 9.20am last Thursday and was caught on security camera.

The Miller Bar owner Michelle Cattell said a woman who began doing CPR believed the man’s heart had stopped.

The woman was pleading with the man as she tried to revive him, said Cattell.

She said the woman was saying: “Come on, come back to me, you can do it, get your heart beating.”

She continued doing chest compressions for about 30 seconds until his legs twitched.

The passerby (with bag) who saved the man’s life in Addington talks to him as emergency services prepare to take him to Christchurch Hospital. Photo: Supplied

Then the words everyone wanted to hear: “I’ve brought him back. Oh my god, I got his heart started. I think I’m going to cry,” the woman said.

Emergency services arrived about three minutes later and an ambulance took the man to hospital in a moderate condition, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

Cattell said the drama unfolded when the bar’s cleaner heard a man outside yelling “help me, help me” while clutching his head. The cleaner went outside to check what was wrong. Thirty seconds later, the man collapsed on the footpath.

A passerby arrived and helped put him into the recovery position on his side.

The cleaner’s daughter, who had recently completed a first aid course, phoned 111.

More people walking by then stopped. The group helped the man to his feet and stood him against the bar’s window. Just under four minutes later they got him back on the ground and into the recovery position again.

Said Cattell: “I’m pleased it happened here and not at his home, because it could have turned out worse if he didn’t have help.

“I’m sorry to see it happened to him, but it is nice to see the community come together.”