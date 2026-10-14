A fire ripped through a Kāinga Ora house in Christchurch on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a townhouse on Baynes St, Burwood, just before 9.50pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the house was “well ablaze” when the crews arrived.

Baynes St in Burwood. Photo: Google

A neighbour told The Press she called 111 after she heard a smoke alarm go off in the house.

Firefighters from the Burwood and Christchurch City stations were sent to the scene.

The crews remained at the property until about midnight.

The fire was not thought to be suspicious and no one was injured.

A fire investigator will be at the property on Thursday to determine the cause.

-Allied Media