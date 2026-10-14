A vehicle ended up on its side after crashing into a commercial property in Oamaru on Thursday morning.

Oamaru Sergeant Stu Dowling said the vehicle left the road and crashed into the gate of a business on the corner of Ouse and Humber Sts.

The car left the road and crashed into a gate. Photo: Nic Duff

A 56-year-old woman was the sole occupant of the car.

She was unable to exit the vehicle initially; however, after firefighters arrived she was able to get out of the vehicle “under her own steam”, Sgt Dowling said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the crash just before 11am, with one operations manager and one ambulance responding.

“Our ambulance staff treated and assessed one patient at the scene in a moderate condition.”

No transportation to hospital was required.