A Christchurch 21-year-old has been sentenced to prison for dangerous driving that caused death and failing to stop or ascertain the injuries of a cyclist he hit on Evans Pass Rd.

Tyson Delaney Stechman, a learner driver, was travelling more than 30km/h above the speed limit before he fatally hit Christchurch multisport athlete Ian Huntsman when he was cycling on the Port Hills.

Stechman, who was 20 at the time of the crash, sounded his horn as he looked to overtake Huntsman along Evans Pass Rd on February 22. He then knocked Huntsman off his bike, seriously injuring the 60-year-old who died in hospital 10 days later.

Stechman was sent to prison for 27 months at his sentencing in the Christchurch District Court on Friday, The Press reported.

The court released the summary of facts from the case, which described the events leading up to and following the fatal crash.

After hitting Huntsman, Stechman accelerated to 112km/h and sped away from the scene towards the Sumner township instead of stopping to check on the injured cyclist. Evans Pass Rd is a 50km/h zone.

Members of the public found Huntsman unconscious and in a critical condition. He died in Christchurch Hospital on March 4.

Stechman, now 21, was charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop to ascertain injury. He pleaded guilty in July.

On Friday, Judge Mark Callaghan found Stechman’s driving was “plainly aggressive” and had immediately placed Huntsman in danger. He said the impact of his offending was irreversible.

“The pain and anguish caused are long lasting and the flow-on impacts are widespread. This was a devastating event that has ended one life and greatly impacted many.”

Judge Callaghan awarded Stechman discounts for his guilty plea, youth and remorse, but it did not lower the sentence below the two-year threshold where home detention can be considered.

The summary of facts stated Huntsman was cycling downhill with an associate on Evans Pass Rd, near the Oceans View Tce intersection, about 5.30pm.

Huntsman was wearing a helmet and a bright orange top, and his bicycle was equipped with a GPS device that recorded his movements.

He was an experienced cyclist and familiar with that road. Huntsman was an aeronautical engineer, multi-sport athlete and Coast to Coast instructor.

Stechman, who held a learner's licence, was driving at ‘excessive speed’ down Evans Pass Rd with a passenger in his 2002 Holden Commodore before the crash.

The speed limit in the area goes from 60km/h to 50km/h prior to the intersection with Ocean View Tce. There was limited shoulder space on the road and no dedicated cycle infrastructure, the summary of facts stated.

Stechman approached Huntsman from behind. He drove up to the cyclist and sounded his horn.

“The defendant proceeded to overtake the victim, driving at an excessive speed of between approximately 79km/h and 96km/h and in dangerous proximity to him. The defendant’s vehicle made contact with the victim’s bicycle, causing him to lose control and be thrown onto the roadway,” the summary of facts said.

“Seconds later, approximately 45 metres further down the road, the defendant reached speeds of between 96km/h and 112km/h, while still travelling within the 50km/h speed zone.”

Stechman discussed what had just happened with his passenger as he sped away from the area.

Stechman did not stop to check if Huntsman had been injured or to render assistance, and he made no attempt to notify emergency services.

Huntsman sustained a blunt force head injury, including a haematoma to the right eye, as well as chest trauma, abrasions, and multiple rib fractures.

-Allied Media