A learner driver was travelling more than 30km/h above the speed limit before he fatally hit a Christchurch multisport athlete who was cycling on the Port Hills.

Tyson Delaney Stechman, who was 20 at the time of the crash, sounded his horn as he looked to overtake Huntsman along Evans Pass Rd on February 22. He then knocked Huntsman off his bike, seriously injuring the 60-year-old who died in hospital 10 days later.

The court released the summary of facts from the case — which described the events leading up to and following the fatal crash — to Bay Harbour News on Tuesday.

After hitting Huntsman, Stechman accelerated to 112km/h and sped away from the scene towards the Sumner township instead of stopping to check on the injured cyclist. Evans Pass Rd is a 50km/h zone.

Members of the public found Huntsman unconscious and in a critical condition. He died in Christchurch Hospital on March 4.

Stechman, now 21, was charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop to ascertain injury. He pleaded guilty in July and is due to be sentenced in the Christchruch District Court this month.

The summary of facts stated Huntsman was cycling downhill with an associate on Evans Pass Rd, near the Oceans View Tce intersection, about 5.30pm.

Huntsman was wearing a helmet and a bright orange top, and his bicycle was equipped with a GPS device that recorded his movements.

He was an experienced cyclist and familiar with that road. Huntsman was an aeronautical engineer, multi-sport athlete and Coast to Coast instructor.

Stechman, who held a learner's licence, was driving at ‘excessive speed’ down Evans Pass Rd with a passenger in his 2002 Holden Commodore before the crash.

The speed limit in the area goes from 60km/h to 50km/h prior to the intersection with Ocean View Tce. There was limited shoulder space on the road and no dedicated cycle infrastructure, the summary of facts stated.

Stechman approached Huntsman from behind. He drove up to the cyclist and sounded his horn.

“The defendant proceeded to overtake the victim, driving at an excessive speed of between approximately 79km/h and 96km/h and in dangerous proximity to him. The defendant’s vehicle made contact with the victim’s bicycle, causing him to lose control and be thrown onto the roadway,” the summary of facts said.

“Seconds later, approximately 45 metres further down the road, the defendant reached speeds of between 96km/h and 112km/h, while still travelling within the 50km/h speed zone.”

Stechman discussed what had just happened with his passenger as he sped away from the area.

Stechman did not stop to check if Huntsman had been injured or to render assistance, and he made no attempt to notify emergency services.

Huntsman sustained a blunt force head injury, including a haematoma to the right eye, as well as chest trauma, abrasions, and multiple rib fractures.

Further medical assessment found additional injuries, including a soft tissue injury to the right elbow and suspected fractures to his right ankle and surrounding structures.

Despite receiving medical treatment, Huntsman did not recover from his injuries. His life support was turned off on March 3 and he was pronounced dead the following day.

Stechman admitted to driving on Evans Pass Rd at the time and to sounding his horn at a cyclist before overtaking. However, he denied making contact with the cyclist or seeing him fall.

Police are seeking emotional harm reparations for Huntsman’s family, the confiscation of Stechman's vehicle, and disqualification from holding or obtaining a driver’s license for as long as the court sees fit.