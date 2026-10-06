New Zealand First could potentially have two southern MPs in the next Parliament, given the rankings in its party list released Wednesday.

Its current southern MP, Taieri candidate and Minister outside Cabinet Mark Patterson, is at 4, the same ranking he had in the 2023 list.

As expected Michael Laws, a former NZ First MP and advisor to party leader Winston Peters, also secured a high list slot. The Otago Regional Council councillor sits 6 on the list, meaning he will likely be back in Parliament after the November 7 election.

Of NZ First’s other new and high profile candidates, former chairman of the Financial Markets Authority, Craig Stobo, is ranked at 8, former Otago and All Blacks captain Taine Randall was ranked at 9, and former Buller mayor and West Coast-Tasman candidate Jamie Cleine is at 14.

In two polls released on Tuesday New Zealand First was favoured by 10% of respondents; a similar result on election night would mean it elected a dozen list MPs.

Of the party’s other southern standard bearers, Southland candidate Jason Herrick sits at 17 and has an outside change of being elected should NZ First have a very good election night.

Dunedin candidate Kym McDonald-King is ranked 26.

The party does not have a candidate standing in Invercargill; the ODT understands that the party spent months trying to convince a prominent person to stand for it there but were unsuccessful.

Two former National party MPs have high spots on the NZ First list; Alfred Ngaro is at 5 and Harete Hipango-Brownlie is at 7.

Sitting MPs Jenny Marcroft, Andy Foster, David Wilson and Jamie Arbuckle were ranked 10-13 respectively, and will be hoping NZ First polling remains at 10% or higher to retain their jobs.

Former NZ First minister Ron Mark was ranked surprisingly low at 16, but Mr Peters told The Platform that he was confident not only that Mr Mark would be elected, but that he would also be the next Minister of Defence.

The deadline for all party lists and electorate candidates to be confirmed is Thursday.

New Zealand First list, top 20.

1. Winston Peters (list).

2. Shane Jones (list).

3. Casey Costello (Port Waikato).

4. Mark Patterson (Taieri).

5. Alfred Ngaro (Glendene).

6. Michael Laws (Waitaki).

6. Mark Patterson (Taieri).

7. Harete Hipango-Brownlie (Whanganui).

8. Craig Stobo (Botany).

9.Taine Randall (Tukituki).

10. Jenny Marcroft (Kaipara-ki-Mahurangi)

11. Andy Foster (Remutaka).

12. Dr David Wilson (Henderson).

13. Jamie Arbuckle (Kaikoura)

14. Jaime Cleine (West Coast-Tasman).

15. Tracey Coxhead (Mt Maunganui)

16. Ron Mark (Wairarapa)

17. Jason Herrick (Southland)

18 Esther Tofilau-Tevaga (Manurewa)

19 Penny Gaylor (Kapiti).

20 Elliot Ikilei (Takanini).