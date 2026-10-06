A central Dunedin street was forced to close after a driver received “critical injuries” in a two-vehicle crash.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash, at the intersection of Burlington St and Queens Gardens, about 9.50am on Wednesday.

“One person received critical injuries and was transported to hospital”, the spokeswoman said.

A police officer at the scene said a driver experienced a medical event as he turned left off Queens Gardens and into Burlington St.

The driver hit a stationary vehicle that was waiting at the traffic lights at the bottom of the street.

The driver who had the medical event was taken to Dunedin Hospital, the officer said.

Access to Burlington St was temporarily closed, but the street began reopening just before midday.

At least three police vehicles were in attendance.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz