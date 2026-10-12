A man has been arrested by Canterbury rural police following a series of alleged thefts targeting electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Christchurch.

In a statement on Monday, police said that over several weeks they had received numerous reports of EV charging cables being cut and stolen from charging stations across the district.

“The offending has caused significant disruption to EV users and substantial costs to charging network providers through damage and replacement of infrastructure."

The cables contain metal that can be stripped out.

A 26-year-old man from Christchurch is facing multiple charges, including five counts of theft over $2000. He was due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

Police were continuing to make inquiries into incidents throughout Christchurch.

Inspector Peter Cooper, Canterbury Rural Area Commander, said the offending has impacted businesses and members of the public.

“The offending has caused significant disruption to EV users and substantial costs to charging network providers through damage and replacement of infrastructure.

“Police have been working closely with victims and industry partners to identify and locate those responsible to hold them to account.

“While an arrest has been made, our inquiries are ongoing and we are not ruling out further arrests.”

Police wanted to hear from anyone who had information about suspicious activity around EV charging stations, or may have information relating to stolen items.

People could contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105. Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media