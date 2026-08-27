Christchruch’s Coastal Spirit will play in the National League in 2027.

The club have joined Cashmere Technical in qualifying as the Southern League’s two representatives in next year’s new-look league, after beating Christchurch United 2-1 at home on Saturday.

The result confirmed Coastal would finish ahead of United, their closest challengers for the second qualifying place, which is based on performance over the past five years.

United will take on Northern and Central League opposition in a playoff next month for the final spot in the league, which will run during winter for the first time next year after previously being at the end of the season for the highest-placed finishers in each regional league.

Captain Weston Bell said it was huge for the club to reach the league.

“It definitely was the goal over the last three years to get to the highest level possible and that’s what we’ve achieved.

“It’s good for all the players, the club as well, we’ll get more exposure within New Zealand and just the quality in general is going to be a lot better.”

Bell’s men will miss out on this year’s National League, finishing either third or fourth depending on results this weekend, when they face Wānaka FC.

“I’d say we started off a bit slow, we had a few results I thought could have gone our way,” he said.

“We got a few losses after leading games quite deep into the second half, it was a bit frustrating but it’s definitely been a season of ups and downs for us.

“The goal was definitely to get National League at the end of this year, but we’re just happy enough to be in it next year.”

Ferrymead Bays need just a point from their final game against Dunedin City Royals to lock up a top-two spot and a place in this year’s National League for the first time.

Defeat would leave them vulnerable to being overtaken by third-placed Nomads, who host Selwyn United.

Champions Cashmere Technical will look to secure an unbeaten league season, the first in the Southern League, when they travel to Nelson Suburbs. They have drawn just one game and won every other.

Christchurch United travel to Northern looking to build momentum heading into their playoff. They have won just one of their last six games.