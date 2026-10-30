Canterbury home care provider Nurse Maude has gifted a book about healthcare heroes to primary schools across Christchurch to inspire the next generation and mark the organisation’s 130th anniversary.

Kiwi Health Heroes shares the stories of New Zealanders who have made a difference in healthcare. Nurse Maude founder Sibylla Maude features as the opening story.

The nationwide donation is part of Nurse Maude’s 130th anniversary celebrations and recognises the community support it has received since it was established in Christchurch in 1896.

Sibylla Maude began providing nursing care to people in their homes at a time when access to healthcare was limited for many families. Her pioneering work established New Zealand’s first district nursing service and laid the foundations for an organisation that now makes more than a million visits into people’s homes a year.

Throughout its history, Nurse Maude has relied on the support of communities to help deliver care and develop its services.

A Nurse Maude spokesperson said donating copies of Kiwi Health Heroes to primary school libraries acknowledges the support it has received over the years.

Beckenham Te Kura o Pūroto pupil Paige Cowan and Warren Rosser from Nurse Maude with copies of Kiwi Health Heroes. Photo: Supplied

The organisation also hopes it will inspire young New Zealanders to learn about the healthcare sector and consider it as a career.

As part of the 130th celebrations, Nurse Maude staff also visited five Christchurch primary schools — Waltham, Opawa, Beckenham, St Martins and Te Waka.

They presented copies of the book at school assemblies and shared the story of Nurse Maude from 130 years ago.

Beckenham Te Kura o Pūroto Tumuani (principal) Cade Englefield was grateful for the donation.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive these inspiring books highlighting Kiwi Health Heroes like Sibylla Maude.

“These resources will not only enhance our students’ historical knowledge but also encourage them to consider how they can contribute positively to the world.

“The books will quickly made their way to our library shelves and will no doubt be in high demand.”

Nurse Maude’s anniversary falls on November 5, 2026, marking 130 years since Sibylla Maude began her legacy of care that continues today.

Read more about the book at Kiwi Health Heroes — Bateman Books

-Allied Media