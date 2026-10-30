A serious crash has closed the highway linking Cromwell and Queenstown in the Kawarau Gorge.

Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 6 just east of the intersection with Cardona-Roaring Meg Pack Track about 3:10pm on Friday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they were notified of the incident at 3.11pm, “and we’re currently on scene with two helicopters and one ambulance”.

One person has been taken to Lakes District Hospital with minor injuries.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway was closed between the Crown Range Rd and Pearson Rd and likely to remain so for several hours as the Serious Crash Unit conducted an investigation.

A detour was in place via Crown Range Rd and Cardrona Valley Rd, but was not suitable for vehicles longer than 12.5m.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.