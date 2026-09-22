Christchurch city councillors have voted to grant the financially troubled Orana Wildlife Park $1.2 million.

Councillors voted on Wednesday to give the wildlife park the money in the second half of this financial year.

The finance and performance committee voted 13 to 3 to follow the council staff recommendation to pay $1.2m towards the park's $4m budget shortfall this financial year.

In a report to councillors, staff noted the issue was a structural funding challenge rather than a short-term cashflow problem, with the park's cash reserves forecast to run out early next year.

Earlier this month an independent analysis by consultants BDO estimated the shortfall of $4.1 million for 2026/27 would increase to approximately $4.6 million to $5.6 million each year for the following five years.

The Press reported city councillors also unanimously decided to grant the Arts Centre $718,000 to help with the restoration of the former Student Union building, once home to the Dux de Lux.

The Orana Park money is subject to the council receiving the park’s half-year financial results, and the park making progress on its financial sustainability and recovery plan.

The money will come from the council’s forecasted operating surplus.

-Allied Media