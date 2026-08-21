Canterbury’s Trupti Kamath has turned a childhood dream of becoming a beauty queen into reality, winning a world title and proving it is never too late to step into the spotlight. The Rolleston resident was crowned Glammonn Mrs India Worldwide Elite during the pageant’s grand finale in Jaipur, India, earlier this month. The 43-year-old was among 16 finalists from around the world, and won the 40-to-49 age group in the Elite category on August 6. “It feels really, really amazing putting myself at this age,” she said. Kamath said becoming a beauty queen had been a childhood ambition. “I had this dream that I should be working on a stage, be a queen.” [Missing Credit]Trupti Kamath. Photo: Supplied But the new title is about more than a crown for Kamath. “I want to inspire everyone that you know to never shrink or silence your dream, just go for it,” she said. “Dreams do not have an expiry date.” Born in Mumbai, Kamath lived and worked in Dubai for 17 years before moving to New Zealand more than eight years ago. She and her husband, Nagendra Kamath, lived in Riccarton before moving to Rolleston three years ago. While the couple do not have children, Kumar said they do have a “very cute fur-baby at home”. [Missing Credit]Trupti Kamath. Photo: Supplied Kamath, who works as a senior credit and compliance analyst at PGG Wrightson Seeds in Lincoln, had never competed internationally before. Her first taste of pageantry came only last year, when she was a finalist in Mrs India New Zealand in Hamilton. She then decided to take the leap onto the international stage and apply for Mrs India Worldwide. Applicants must be aged 18 to 60 and in good health. They can be married, unmarried, divorced, single or widowed. Although most were of Indian origin, people of any nationality were welcome to participate. Kamath was shortlisted following a video interview in December. [Missing Credit]Trupti Kamath. Photo: Supplied Her husband, Nagendra Kamath, was among her biggest supporters, encouraging her to pursue her dream. “Whatever you have in your mind, it’s just one life. Just go for it,” he told her. “He was very happy I won.” Kamath credits intensive coaching from her trainers before she arrived to help turn her nerves into excitement. Finalists received support from the contest organisers, including grooming sessions, public-speaking and stage-presence training, and mentorship from industry experts. “I was pretty confident the day I landed there,” said Kamath. [Missing Credit]Trupti Kamath and her dog, Daisy. Photo: Supplied Now back in Rolleston after celebrating her win with family in Mumbai, Kamath has no immediate plans for another competition. With offers including an opportunity to work for Dubai Fashion Week next month now on the table, Kamath is considering what comes next. For now, though, while she was still jet-lagged, she’s celebrating. She said in Indian culture, once women are married and have a family, they often set aside their dreams. “I feel really proud about myself,” said Kamath. “I am the only one in my bloodline who has come forward and done something extraordinary.” Watch Kamath’s Mrs India worldwide introduction video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1TDz2VlxPA