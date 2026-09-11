Lime scooters are rolling through Christchurch’s Hagley Park South again after an accidental no-go zone put the brakes on riders using a shared path.

The no-go zone was in place to protect sports fields from damage, but it also covered a shared path through the park, automatically switching Lime’s electric scooters off when riders entered it.

Lime has now moved the zone after The Star raised the issue with the company and Christchurch City Council.

The shared path running between Deans Ave and Hagley Ave was moved and widened by the city council in October 2025.

The path had previously run south of the toilet block near Deans Ave but was moved to the north side of the building.

Before: A map showing a no-go zone for Lime scooters overlapping a shared path through Hagley Park South. Image: Supplied

After: Scooter riders can zip through Hagley Park South again. Image: Supplied

Neither the city council nor Lime Micromobility realised the path’s new route was now covered by the park’s no-go zone.

The Star’s request for comment was the first time either organisation became aware of the problem.

City council head of parks Rupert Bool said the no-go zones had been introduced to protect areas of the park.

“We requested that electric scooter operators set no-go zones on and around sports fields and high amenity grass areas that were being damaged.

“However, after moving the path in October 2025, we weren’t aware of the no-go zone overlapping with the shared path, so will be in touch with the scooter operators.”

A Lime spokesperson confirmed the issue had been fixed after The Star approached the company for comment.