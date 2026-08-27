A thrill-seeker’s fatal leap from a mountain peak was filmed by a nearby tramper who watched his final manoeuvre before he collided with the ground.

Connor Knox had launched himself off Avalanche Peak in Arthur’s Pass National Park after two failed attempts with his speedwing when wind conditions weren’t right.

A speedwing is similar to a paraglider, but smaller and designed for fast, steep, dynamic descents close to the ground.

The “bold and brave” 25-year-old loved to try new things, but was a risk-taker, leaving little margin for error, a coroner found.

Knox’s death from head injuries underscored the importance of pilot compliance with aviation regulations, appropriate training and the use of equipment that was fit for purpose and matched the pilot’s flying skills, Coroner Amelia Steel said in findings this year.

The case featured in the Chief Coroner’s latest Recommendations Recap, published last week. The recap contained summaries of coronial recommendations and comments made between January 1 and March 31, 2026.

Knox, who worked as an industrial abseiler at high levels using specialised ropes, died near Avalanche Peak on February 2 last year.

The “happy and adventurous individual” enjoyed the outdoors, was widely travelled and pursued rock climbing, biking and paragliding.

His parents, Mark and Lisza Knox, told NZME their son was a private person and they preferred to say little out of respect for the likelihood it’s what he would have wanted.

“We are grateful to have had him as a son.”

Tributes posted online in the wake of Knox’s death revealed a young man who lived life to the fullest.

One tribute said he loved fully and with abandon.

“He loved the thrill of adventure, he loved climbing, and the mountains and sharing them with people.

“He loved pasta, his family, gingernut cookies, and any kind of strange concoction with enough carbs and calories.”

He also loved having a yarn, playing rumi, chess and riding bikes.

On that summer’s morning he travelled from his home in Christchurch with other paragliders and speedwing pilots, planning to launch from an approved site at Avalanche Peak.

Access to the area is described by the Department of Conservation as an 1100m vertical climb from Arthur’s Pass Village.

The friend Knox was with described him as a beginner or intermediate flyer.

He said Knox was “very comfortable” using a larger speedwing he had completed hundreds of flights with.

The friend had seen Knox complete low-altitude and low-energy manoeuvres which left little margin for error, and was aware others had spoken to Knox about taking risks with his flying.

Cloudy conditions upon their arrival at the site delayed launch by a couple of hours.

First to launch

Knox launched first after two aborted attempts because of insufficient wind.

On one attempt, he snagged a line on an obstacle and had to complete a makeshift repair on a trim tab at the rear of the wing, Coroner Steel said.

The Civil Aviation Authority said in a report to the coroner the glider was airworthy to fly with the repair in place, and it would have had minimal effect on Knox’s final flight.

He gained plenty of height after successfully launching, completed a “super nice” spiral to get closer to the ground with the wing his friend said was performing well.

Knox then went out of his friend’s sight, but was seen by trampers crashing heavily into the ground.

The coroner said medical assistance was given but he quickly died from his injuries.

Among the online tributes was one who said he and a friend had reached Knox minutes later, and wanted his parents to know he was not alone in that moment.

“I am so deeply sorry we could not save him,” the person wrote.

A nearby tramper recorded the crash on his cell phone. Knox’s friend told police, who sought his opinion on the footage, that it appeared Knox had attempted a manoeuvre without sufficient height to complete it safely.

The witness video showed Knox’s ground speed was slow before he entered the turn, resulting in the glider “diving” more.

Knox was wearing a lightweight climbing helmet. The clip broke on impact and the helmet came off, leaving minimal damage to the helmet, Coroner Steel said.

“Tragically on February 2, 2025, Mr Knox misjudged the amount of height and speed he required to successfully complete what was his final manoeuvre and crashed into the ground,” she said.

“I find that due to the severity of his injuries, he died rapidly after this impact.”

Not properly certified

The New Zealand Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (NZHGPA), which provided technical assistance to the CAA in its report to the coroner, said Knox did not hold the required association membership nor an appropriate pilot certification.

The CAA noted Knox’s association membership had expired three months earlier.

Training records showed he achieved a beginner paragliding rating in November 2023 and a novice rating a little over a year later, followed by speedwing training in April 2024 but did not hold a rating in the use of the canopy type.

The CAA said the crash was the result of an error of judgment combined with Knox’s “high-risk appetite and limited experience”.

The NZHGPA reiterated the importance and benefits of membership which not only ensured compliance with CAA regulations but also connected pilots to a national safety culture, structured training pathways, equipment checks, and public liability insurance coverage.

Coroner Steel said after Knox’s death, the association accelerated its safety education campaign “Fly Like a Bird, Think Like a Pilot”.

“I emphasise the critical importance of NZHGPA’s safety messaging designed to keep individuals safe and manage risk in what is inherently a high-risk adventure sport,” Coroner Steel said.