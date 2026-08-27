Sports groups are calling for Christchurch City Council to scrap its policy stopping venues from adding more pokie machines, saying it threatens a vital source of their funding.

But social service organisations want the policy to stay, saying limiting access to pokies will help reduce gambling harm.

The city council received 114 submissions from individuals and organisations as part of its Gambling and TAB Venues Policy review earlier this month.

There were 62 submissions from individuals and 52 from organisations, with sports groups making up the largest group of organisational submitters.

Thirty-nine sports groups responded, along with three music groups, three pokie grant providers, two gambling industry firms and four social service groups.

Among those opposed to the sinking lid was Western Association Football Club. President Ray Parks said sports clubs, schools and community groups around the country relied on funding from pokies.

Last year, $26 million of pokie grants were distributed in the city.

“We have to be able to do the funding applications through the pokie machines to keep our heads above water,” Parks said.

He said the club would “have to tighten the belt” without pokie funding.

Canterbury Croquet president Gay Jones said reducing the number of pokie machines could threaten the survival of clubs.

“There won’t be croquet clubs unless there’s funding available.”

Jones questioned whether reducing pokie funding would cause more harm to community groups than it prevented through reduced gambling harm.

“Who are you doing more harm to? Those who want to play a sport, get out in the fresh air, and socialise, or the few who become addicted and have no services available to help them get out of it?”

Parks also questioned whether fewer pokie machines would reduce problem gambling when the casino and Lotto remained.

“I don’t think you get around that,” he said of problem gambling.

Christchurch Metropolitan Cricket Association general manager Mike Harvey said his association was “no different” in relying on pokies funding.

However, he acknowledged there were arguments on both sides.

“While it is an important source of revenue, there are some good points made by the problem gambling groups,” he said.

The Problem Gambling Foundation said the social cost of gambling harm outweighed the benefits of community funding.

Andree Froude. Photo: Supplied

Principal adviser Andree Froude said pokies were “high-risk, high-turnover gambling, and continue to be the most harmful form of gambling in New Zealand and the primary mode of gambling for those seeking help.”

The foundation wants the sinking lid policy to remain.

“The social cost of gambling harm far outweighs any benefit from community funding,” Froude said.

“Evidence shows that a sinking lid policy will gradually reduce the number of pokie machines over time, ensuring that no new licences are issued. This approach helps to protect communities, particularly those disproportionately impacted by gambling harm, by limiting access to pokies and reducing the associated social and financial harm.”

Asian Family Services public health promoter Youyou He said she understood the concerns about community funding, “but we need to consider the harms experienced by vulnerable groups”.