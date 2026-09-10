Christchurch’s community spirit was on full display at Strictly Sumner, where 10 unlikely dancing duos helped raise $150,000 for a much-needed new sports pavilion.

More than 500 people packed a large marquee at St Leonards Square on Saturday to watch community figures and celebrities take to the dance floor alongside experienced dancers.

Among them were former White Fern Amy Satterthwaite, Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning swimmer Anna Simcic, renowned resilience researcher Dr Lucy Hone and One News reporter Lisa Davies.

They were judged by former cricketer Lesley Murdoch, jewellery designer Kat Gee and professional dancer Scott Cole.

Actor Will Hall and Cole’s sister Vanessa, also a professional dancer, were the event’s MCs.

Ryan Turner and Kornelia Treskonova's New Zealand Warriors inspired routine finishing with a flourish. Photo: Tony Brunt Photography

The event raised $100,000 through ticket and drinks sales, while two Sumner residents donated a further $50,000 on the night.

Sumner Sports Pavilion Rebuild campaign lead Amy Carter said the response had exceeded expectations.

“It’s just super exciting, the support we’re getting is outstanding, she said.

“It brings joy to my heart that people can see that this isn’t just a building, it’s way more than that.

“In this day and age when we’re stuck on our devices and busy, providing those opportunities for people to come together I think is underestimated.”

It is the 10th anniversary since the first and last Strictly Sumner event was held, which raised about $100,000 for various causes.

Organiser Kate Whithear brought the competition back to fundraise for the new building and has spent countless hours recruiting the dancers, co-ordinating the event and building momentum in the community.

Strictly was the second major fundraising event held to help build the new $3.4 million facility, which will house the Sumner cricket and rugby clubs and the Sumner Redcliffs RSA.

Olympic swimmer Anna Simcic and Richard Pascoe optimised elegance at Strictly Sumner. Photo: Tony Brunt Photography

The group behind the rebuild has now raised $1.55 million.

Carter described Strictly as a “rip snorter” of an event, which she suspected would have left some people moving a little slower the next day.

Dr Lucy Hone and partner Denis bring disco to Sumner. Photo: Tony Brunt Photography

Every performer had the crowd on their feet and the dance floor remained packed for the rest of the night once the competition finished, she said.

Volunteers ranging from young children to retirees ran food and drinks to tables and helped set up and pack down the marquee, helping to keep costs down.

Harcourts Sumner real estate agent Callum Brownlee and Maranga founder Sarah Harrison took out the top prize for their cha cha and jive routines to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dance Floor and You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray.

More than 500 people attended Strictly Sumner on Saturday night. Photo: Tony Brunt Photography

Brownlee had no dancing experience before starting training with Harrison five months ago, aside from at clubs in town.

“The nerves leading up are actually worse than the nerves on the night. Once you got out there it was just awesome,” he said.

“The crowd was like nothing I’d ever experienced, it was just out of control in that tent,” he said.

Brownlee was “stoked” to be part of the event and contribute to the fundraising efforts.

Lisa Davies and Steve Steve Pike lit up the floor. Photo: Tony Brunt Photography

He and Harrison were great friends before stepping onto the dance floor, but the experience has added another element to their relationship.

“A few laughs, a few tears, all that kind of stuff along the way,” he said.

“It was just fun to do something totally out of your comfort zone and make it part of your normal routine. I’m gutted it’s over.”

The existing building is expected to be demolished at the conclusion of next year’s rugby season, with the new pavilion due to open on Anzac Day 2028.

An affordable outdoor concert featuring local acts and food trucks is being planned for January as the group’s next fundraising event.