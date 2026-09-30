After more than four years of planning, construction and waiting, Woolworths finally opened its biggest South Island store in Christchurch on Thursday.

Woolworths Halswell forms the first stage of a 22ha commercial and residential development.

It took more than four years and $3 million to secure resource consent for the project, which also required a new major intersection on Halswell Rd and extensive ground improvement works.

Woolworths director of property Matthew Grainger said the project had been unusually complicated.

“This development has been an unusually complicated one, and not simply because of the protracted planning process. We’ve had to partner with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi to build a new major intersection on SH75 (Halswell Road) and we had to undertake extensive ground improvement works.

“Despite all that, we’ve opened ahead of the original schedule and under budget, so massive thanks are due to the entire project team. We’re just thrilled to finally have customers into this beautiful new store,” Grainger said.

Banks Peninsula MP Vanessa Weenink formally opened the store, saying it would give local families more choice and convenience.

The ribbon was cut by Vanessa Weenink MP with (on left) store manager Jake Seath and Mayor Phil Mauger, Woolworths director retail & franchise Jason Stockill. Photo: Supplied

“For local families this opening means more choice and greater convenience, more options closer to home for that weekly shop, dinner options, or the ingredients you remember you need when you’re halfway through cooking. And when households are watching every dollar, choice really matters.”

The 3800sq m supermarket and retail space has 233 car parks, including four electric vehicle charging stations, as well as facilities for online customers to collect their groceries.

Ten speciality retail stores are due to open soon.

Fletcher Living is developing the adjoining Harakeke Halswell residential development after buying the land from Woolworths and delivering key infrastructure across the site.

Grainger said the next phase would bring more homes and businesses to the area.

“This has been a huge undertaking for us, and we’re really looking forward to seeing new housing grow around the store, bringing an even more vibrant feel to Halswell. We think today’s opening is a big step forward for the community and it’s also an exciting opportunity for future commercial tenants,” he said.

The opening included a blessing from mana whenua Ngāi Tūāhuriri and cultural performances from nearby Oaklands School.

A trolley dash for Kairos Food Rescue also raised $1250. The prize was offered at Kairos’ recent Glammed Up fundraiser, with winning bidders Jeremy and Hannah Kelleher of Kelleher Real Estate giving it to Kairos volunteer and new mum Bailey Mulqueen.

“It was stressful but I’m absolutely stoked with what I got. I’m absolutely rapt and honoured to be given this,” Mulqueen said.

The first customers were local couple Steven Darnold and Helen Angus. Photo: Supplied

The first customers included local couple Steven Darnold and Helen Angus, who bought a single broccoli before going back for more.

Halswell is the first of three South Island Woolworths stores due to open this financial year.

“After Halswell we’ve got Faringdon - that’s our second store in Rolleston - and then we’ll have our Wānaka Three Parks store. We’ve also got West Melton coming, and all this is on top of the recent huge expansion of our Christchurch Regional Distribution Centre.

“We think this is a real vote of confidence in the South Island/Te Wai Pounamu and we’re looking forward to bringing more grocery competition to these communities,” Grainger said.