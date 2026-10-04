A historic Canterbury estate will be returned to use as a private home after being sold.

Gunyah Estate near Glenroy in the Selwyn District has been sold after about two years on the market.

The 15-bedroom property has operated as a bed and breakfast since the 1990s, but began life as a private home.

Built in 1912 by Wilfred Hall, the son of former Prime Minister Sir John Hall, the estate was once part of Terrace Station. At the time, shepherds from Australia worked the land.

The property features a photography darkroom, a cellar and functional stables.

Former owner Simonetta Ferrari bought the estate in 2002 for $610,000 and carried out extensive work to restore the home.

It was badly damaged in the 2010 earthquake, when all six brick chimneys collapsed through the ceiling.

Ferrari declined to say how much the property sold for, but it had been listed for $2.795 million or above.

Over the years, Ferrari said guests had included English comedian and writer Stephen Fry and American actress Holly Hunter.

She said people chose to stay at Gunyah because of its privacy.