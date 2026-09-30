A Mid Canterbury four-wheel drive (4WD) club has joined forces with the Department of Conservation to carrying out plantings to cover damage done by vehicles.

They planted native shrubs and trees at Buicks Bridge, near the Ōtūwharekai/Ashburton Lakes, where there was significant damage on a hillside by other 4WD users of the area.

DOC community ranger Stephanie Mercer said there were large wheel ruts up the hill and the club hoped planting trees and shrubs would deter any more off-track driving in this area.

“I was so impressed by the enthusiasm shown by the club members. They gave up their time in the weekend, especially in an area where they had not caused the damage themselves,” Mercer said.

"Everyone who came said they’re keen to stop this kind of thing happening in the future, and to do more planting early next year.”

She said this kind of community support was incredibly valuable to DOC.

“We are incredibly lucky to have these conservation-minded groups who are keen to take action for nature and are so willing to help us protect and restore areas of ecological significance such as Ōtūwharekai,” she said.

Mid Canterbury four-wheel drive (4WD) club members at the Ōtūwharekai/Ashburton Lakes. Photos: Supplied

4WD club member Bryce Champness said while his group weren’t the ones who did the damage to the area, he felt a responsibility to fix it.

“I was out doing an Ashburton Lakes bird survey, I saw these large tyre tracks up the side of the hill, and I thought how can we help fix or hide them as it’s ruined the look of this beautiful valley,” he said.

"We talked to DOC and then got funds from the Southern branch of the NZ Four Wheel Drive Association and away we went.”

Champness said it was frustrating when “bunches of idiots” went off track showing off and ignoring the damage they caused.

“You’ve got to be aware of where you are. There are some people who don’t follow the rules and give 4WD enthusiasts a bad name.

"We want to get the message out that there are lots of places you can go and enjoy driving through but going off track in conservation areas isn’t acceptable,” he said.

Mercer says the mahi done by the club would have a long-lasting effect on the ecosystem.

“The plants were all eco sourced from Arowhenua Native Nursery and Restoration.

"As they grow, they’ll provide a further seed source for the surrounding area which will contribute to future natural revegetation.”

Significant value

Ōtūwharekai is of cultural and historical significance to Ngāi Tahu, being a significant mahinga kai area.

It is also of national significance due to its biodiversity and the lakes and wetlands have been designated 'Areas of Significant Nature Conservation Value'.

There are rare and nationally endangered plants, birds, and insects in this area, so protecting it is a priority.