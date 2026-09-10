Former television weather man, and keen aviator, Jim Hickey is helping to inspire the next generation of aviators.

He is guest speaker at the Mid Canterbury Aero Club’s Taking Flight gala dinner at the Ashburton Aviation Museum next month.

It will raise funds for club scholarships for students in years 11 to 13 at Ashburton and Mount Hutt colleges.

Club president Lyle Williams said it was the first time the club had offered scholarships, each valued at $5000.

Each scholarship would enable its recipient to get to the stage where they could do their first solo flight which takes on average 15 hours.

Williams said the club was offering the scholarships as they wanted to give back to the community.

"We want to make flying accessible to young people.

"There is a big demand for pilots,” Williams said.

At the gala, attendees are sure to be entertained by Hickey’s inspiring stories and personal insights.

He also has an association with the Ashburton Airport as his late father, also named Jim, was a Spitfire pilot during World War II and flew Tiger Moths at Ashburton.

"Taking Flight" Mid Canterbury Aero Club scholarship fundraiser guest speaker Jim Hickey (centre). Photo: Supplied

Flight instructor Lewis Cooper said flying is such a great career.

"We want to let people know we are here and what we offer.

"We want to remove barriers to young people being able to learn to fly.

Club member Kane Freeman said it was a great opportunity.

"When I was learning to fly I didn’t even know the club was here and teaching young people to fly.”

With many commercial pilots ageing and air travel opening up more there is a growing demand for commercial pilots.

In providing tutorage to young people it was hoped they would take up flying as a career.

The gala evening has received good support from main sponsor Dynamic Computer Solutions and other businesses, pilots and club members.

There will be an auction on the evening with many aviation related prizes including flights.

The club currently has about 80 flying members and 30 social members and youth members.

Winners of the scholarships will be announced at each of their school prizegivings.

■ “Taking Flight” Mid Canterbury Aero Club gala dinner featuring guest speaker Jim Hickey on October 17 starting at 6pm at the Ashburton Aviation Museum. Tickets $90 and available from the Mid Canterbury Aero Club.