More than 200 vehicles helped raise $4540 at the Ashburton Vintage Car Club’s show ‘n shine fundraiser on Sunday.

Its organisers were thrilled with the support raising the funds for Cancer Society Mid Canterbury.

Club secretary Colin Sweetman said the event, run as part of the Ford Daffodil Rally for Cancer, attracted a variety of cars along with a traction engine, motorcycles, fire engines and the fire brigade’s new operational support truck.

Members of Ashburton Vintage Car Club from left Bob Anderson, Isla Jones and Roger Jones at the club's Daffodil Rally for Cancer Show 'n Shine in Ashburton on Sunday. Photo:Supplied

A variety of vehicle turned out for the Ashburton Vintage Car Club and Ford Gluyas Motors Daffodil Rally for Cancer Show 'n Shine fundraiser. Photos: Supplied

"We had 210 vehicles in attendance and numerous spectators and the weather turned out very well," Sweetman said.

Last year, there were 160 vehicles - which at the time was a record number - and this year’s $4540 raised was also up on last year.

Member of the Ashburton Vintage Car Club and volunteers from the Cancer Society Mid Canterbury preparing to deliver daffodils around Ashburton. Photo:Supplied

Meanwhile earlier this week, members of the Vintage Car Club were out out in support of the Cancer Society, driving volunteers around Ashburton as they delivered 140 fragrant bunches of daffodils to local businesses and residents.