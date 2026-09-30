Fifty one ballet dancers from Dance Worzx Ashburton, ranging in age from preschoolers to silver swans, have been plié and adagioing their way around the studio floor undertaking exams.

Dance school director Charmaine Quaid said dancers are now awaiting the out come of their exams, with results expected this week.

"The dancers were understandably nervous prior to performing in front of the judge but they all went okay,” Quaid said.

The silver swans, the senior women dancers said they enjoy dancing because it is good for their brains and balance.

The oldest dancer sitting their exam — the medal test — was Patricia Corbett, age 84, who has been dancing since she was five years old.

She said why stop dancing when you can.

Quaid’s ballet dancers moved to new premises this year after the district council agreed to demolish their long term home, Balmoral Hall, which is currently under way.

The ballet lessons are now held at Hakatere Presbyterian Church Hall in Oxford St.

"It’s a lovely wee venue and they have made us very welcome.”

Now exams are finished, Quaid’s dancers are gearing up for their end of year “Christmas Showcase” performance at the Ashburton Event Centre on December 12.

"The fun part of the year is preparing for the Christmas public performance,” Quaid said.

Tickets for the show will be available from the event centre, Wills St.