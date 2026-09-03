Ashburton Baptist Church has been holding services of worship and serving their community from the same site in town for 100 years.

It’s a milestone the congregation is celebrating on September 13.

The Baptist church, located on the corner of Havelock and Cass streets, has had a premise in Ashburton for 143 years and the current site has been their third location.

The current building, the fourth centre of worship, is on the site same site as their third tabernacle.

Senior pastor Fabiano da Silva said in a statement that the 100th anniversary provided an opportunity not only to celebrate its history, but also to reflect on many ways churches, community organisations, businesses, trusts, volunteers, and local leaders have contributed to the wellbeing and flourishing of Ashburton over generations.

Outside Ashburton Baptist Church mission team leader Jenny Kelleher (left) and receptionist Amali Jayawardena. Photo: Dellwyn Moylan

To mark the centennial the church will hold two services.

At 10am, the guest speaker will be chair of the Baptist Union of New Zealand Chris Chamberlain.

At 4pm, the speaker will be Director of Arotahi (NZ Baptist Missionary Society) Alan Jamieson.

A shared multicultural lunch will be held between the two services.

Church member Bob Ritchie has produced a commemorative booklet that traces the story of God's faithfulness through Ashburton Baptist Church across the generations and those from the church who have served in missions around New Zealand and overseas.

The two Ashburton Baptist Church's that have stood on the same site for 100 years. Photo: Ashburton NZ: History plus, Facebook page

The book is available for purchase at the celebration.

“We are deeply grateful for the strong community spirit that continues to make our district a wonderful place to live, serve, and belong,” de Silva said.

“Throughout the past century, our church has sought to be a place of faith, service, compassion, and community connection.”

There was a feeling of being privileged to have been able to support the work of missionaries in New Zealand and around to globe as they have shared care, hope and the love of Christ with people from many cultures and nations.

Ashburton Baptist Church receptionist Amali Jaywardena (left) and mission team leader Jenny Kelleher. Photo: Dellwyn Moylan

A social media post on Ashburton NZ: History plusFacebook page says a 3/8-acre section had been purchased at the streets corner before the tabernacle in Peter St, the second church for the Baptists in Ashburton, was destroyed by fire in 1925.

The foundation stone for third church was laid on December 5, 1925 and the church opened August 15, 1926 at a cost of £500.

The church had a mortgage but was debt free by 1933.

The old church building was damaged by an earthquake on February 22, 2011 and subsequently demolished.

A new building was underway prior to the Christchurch earthquakes and was officially opened on May 1, 2011.

- Ashburton Baptist Church’s Mission Sunday celebration of worship at the church, on the corner of Havelock and Cass streets for 100 years. There will be a service at 10am and this will include a book lunch, shared multicultural lunch and a 4pm service followed by light refreshments. Celebrations are open to anyone.