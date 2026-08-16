After 18 months work, trustees of the Mid South Canterbury Community Trust have rebranded their organisation.

It is now called, Ahu Community Trust, and it has been launched with a series of community meetings around the region including one in Ashburton last week.

Trust chair Diane Hay from South Canterbury and vice chair Janine Holland from Methven outlined the new strategic direction and rebranding of the trust to about 35 representatives including district councillors, representatives from not-for-profit organisations, and former trustees.

Hay said they want to enable communities to flourish and be sustainable with opportunities created and barriers overcome.

Deputy chair Janine Holland, at left, and chair Diane Hay cut the cake at the Ahu Trust rebranding launch in Ashburton. Photo: Heather Mackenzie

Funding had three branches; the “helping hand fund” providing one-off grants up to $5000 and open all year round; the “general grants” for things like operational costs up to $20,000; and the “flourishing communities fund” for grants up to $20,000 for new initiatives that help communities grow, connect and flourish.

There was also one which was by invitation for schools, foodbanks, arts, community development and collaborative, and other targeted opportunities.

The trust’s strategic partnerships focus on supporting the environment, health and wellbeing, housing and young people.

Holland said the work done on the plan and rebranding has been a major project.