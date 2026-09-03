Turning an Iveco double-cab and chassis into a purpose-built operational support unit for the Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade has been an honour for two Ashburton businesses.

Lysaght Ltd and Newlands Auto Electrical have long associations working with the fire service.

Past work by Lysaght, has included building two units containing showers and toilets, and four community hubs with meeting and kitchen spaces.

Lysaght Ltd project manager Georgia Lysaght said this time the process for the new support vehicle involved plenty of input.

Members of the brigade, along with funder Wyvern Jones, visited to see the progress on the kitting out of the vehicle, she said.

“It was cool to see how excited the brigade were about the project.’’

The Iveco chassis on arrival at Lysaght Ltd to built as an operational support vehicle for the Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade. Photo: Supplied

Lysaght Ltd owner Greg Lysaght said all the work on the truck had been carried out in Ashburton, using New Zealand made parts.

It had involved significant work by two of his staff to bring the vehicle to life for the functions of the brigade.

Ashburton operational support members, Alan Burgess and Graeme Baker, got inspiration by visiting other stations with similar units.

As it started taking shape, modifications included the installation of a box in the cab for their radios.

The Lysaght Ltd built operational support vehicle for the Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade. Photo: Supplied

The unit, described as being like a Swiss army knife, is designed to be used in multiple ways.

It will support front line teams at fires and emergencies and is equipped with a range of items, can be used as incident control point and to keep the crew rehydrated and refuelled.

It has already been put to use during a fire at Dorie last month.

"It was great the brigade could bring in their equipment and we could measure up the space need for it. It’s a custom-fitted out truck, with every part of the build thought through,” Greg said.

The Lysaght Ltd built operational support vehicle for the Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade. Photo: Supplied

Newlands took on the electronics in the construction of the vehicle.

Newlands managing director Robert Newlands said his company was proud to contribute to the electrical fit-out of the vehicle including its lighting, battery and power systems, and radio communications equipment.

“We’re really proud to have been part of this build. It’s a special project for Newlands, and it means even more given our team’s close connections to the fire service,” Newlands said.

Three generations of the Newlands family have served in the fire service, while team member Jason Bruce is a current volunteer firefighter, he said.

Newlands has completed electrical work on fire appliances in the past and has strong links with Ashburton’s heritage through its involvement with the Ashburton Fire Museum.

Wyvern Jones, and his late wife Beth, were the main funder of the vehicle and chose the brigade after looking for a project in the community to support.