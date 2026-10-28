Talented artist Jen Dearborn is sharing her creative skills and boosting the confidence of members at Step Ahead Ashburton.

She loves her job as senior activities co-ordinator.

"This is the best job in the world, I get to interact with the members and watch their confidence grow through art, and the other activities we do here.”

Some of that work has, this week, been included in the Step Ahead Annual Art Exhibition at The Palms in Christchurch. It runs until Sunday.

Then next month, members are once again guest artists at the Ashburton Society of Arts Christmas Show at the Short Street Gallery.

Step Ahead is a not-for-profit organisation offering community-based activities and services for people who experience chronic mental health conditions.

It operates three days a week in the Ashburton Domain pavilion on Walnut Ave.

Dearborn said working with members allows her to "utilise my creative side and my love of nature.”

Art was something Dearborn discovered relatively recently.

“I didn’t know I could paint until about 17 years ago when I took a painting course with Karen Smith and then with Susie Millichamp.”

And lately, she has taken up pottery, so naturally she brought her new found enthusiasm for the medium to work.

"There is something special about working with clay, it’s very hands on, people have been doing it for thousands of years and it’s very relaxing.”

Members started by making simple cups and little dishes, then as their skill and confidence grew, they moved to more complicated things.

"I give them the odd tip here and there now but mostly it’s their own work.”

Phlyn with an impressively unusual glaze on his completed ornamental cleaver. Photo: Heather Mackenzie

The technique has given members new inspiration.

Kirstin said she likes the professionalism of the finished product and also the element of surprise.

"It is always mystery what the glaze is going to look like when it returns from the kiln.”

Step Ahead has been operating in Ashburton since 2002 and currently has 23 members on the books.

Activities are designed to promote social contact, learning opportunities, new experiences and community involvement.

Janete has been a member for more than 20 years.

"I enjoy talking to people of all different ages and making friends here," she said.

While Phlyn has been with Step Ahead for nearly two years.

There are “no judgements here”, he said.

“We are a family, it feels more like a family and not a group.”