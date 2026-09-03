PussN Boots Kitty Rescue has has temporarily stop taking in animals.

It is the second rescue centre in the district to do so after the recent closure of the Mid Canterbury Animal Welfare Centre in July.

However, Ashburton District Council is not predicting any issues.

Animal welfare services were available through SPCA and animal control by the district council.

District Council group manager compliance & development Ian Hyde said they were not expecting a significant surge in calls for dumped or injured animals as it was not one of council's functions.

“We do have good relationships with industry partners such as SPCA and the various rescue agencies that do great work and are best placed to fill this role.

PussN Boots Kitty rescue posted on social media that it was high health costs affecting their service.

Last season, about 700 cats and kittens had been adopted but the fees did not cover costs getting an animal ready for its forever home, they said.

The decision to temporary cease taking in any more animals was due to high health costs and with so many cats, and kittens, requiring extensive veterinary treatment they didn’t want to jeopardize themselves any further.

“To responsibly run we need to clear the back log of cats, kittens and associated costs before we bring anyone else in,” they said.

In September last year, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) announced they had made the decision to move to a community-focused model of delivering animal welfare services in the Southern Canterbury region.

SPCA Ashburton closed the following month.

SPCA general manager animal services Dr Corey Regnerus-Kell said in a statement that the decision was ensure SPCA can continue providing the best possible care to animals in the Ashburton area for the foreseeable future.

By continuing to provide care for animals in need through our neighbouring SPCA Centres in Timaru and Christchurch, local vet support, and the newly created community support officer role, I have high hopes for retaining, or even improving on outcomes for the Ashburton region, Regnerus-Kell said.

Need animal assistance

For wandering, roaming or lost dogs, stock or other animals that could be a hazard call council's 24/7 animal control service on 307 7700.

For most sick or injured animals, contact the SPCA's Ashburton Vet Partnership Centre ph 03 349 7057.

Reporting cruelty to animals ph 307 1019.

With the arrival of H5 Bird Flu in New Zealand, people should stay away from groups of sick or dying birds and instead take photos and report it to the Ministry of Primary Industries ph 0800 80 99 66.

Sick, dead or injured native wildlife can be reported to the Department of Conservation ph 0800 362 468.