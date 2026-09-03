The occupants of a Beggs Rd, Elgin property returned home Saturday night to find their house engulfed in flames, and two fire engines in the driveway.

Crews spent about four hours on site.

Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Jeff Marshall said four fire appliances and one support vehicle from the Ashburton brigade and an additional fire appliance from Pendarves Volunteer Fire Brigade attended.

Marshall said despite spending approximately four hours on site, he fears the house may not be savable.

“There was nobody at home when the fire started so it was well involved by the time we were notified and arrived.”

"The house is severely damaged,” he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand fire investigators were looking into the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, emergency services were called to a car rolling on the railway crossing at the north end of Ashburton in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

Hato Hone St John said they responded to the single car accident with one ambulance at 2.10am.

"One patient was transported to Ashburton Hospital in a moderate condition.”

Marshall said it appeared a car failed to take the corner where East and West streets meet "and rolled coming to rest against a tree on the north side of the intersection.”

“The driver had self extricated when we got there,” he said.

“He was extremely lucky not to receive more serious injuries.”

A police spokesperson said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Last week, one person was treated at Ashburton Hospital with possible smoke inhalation following a shed fire at a Fords Rd property on Tuesday.

Fifteen calves perished.

A spokesperson from Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident at 1.27pm.

“We responded, with one person taken to Ashburton Hospital in a moderate condition.”

Marshall said the cause of the fire was unclear at the time.

"Somehow it started in a shed area, which was also being used as a calf shed. With the straw contents in the bottom of the shed, unfortunately it took hold quickly,” he said.

“The speed of the fire unfortunately caused the loss of approximately 15 calves,” he said.

Three appliances and the support vehicle from Ashburton attended and Willowby and Hinds rural appliances where called in to help.