Receiving the Jan Early Memorial Scholarship in 2025 was a humbling experience for Megan Fitzgerald from Methven.

It gave her the confidence to pursue other governance opportunities.

Fitzgerald, who has taken on the chair role with the Methven Community Board, is part way through the Mayfield Governance Programme in Auckland.

Mayfield Group’s governance courses are tailored to senior executives, new and aspiring governors, directors and current board members. They include understanding board roles, director duties, effective board practices and how to navigate finance, strategy, and risk at the governance level.

Fitzgerald said she was it excellent experience wrapping formal frameworks in the world of governance.

“There is a large focus on learning from real-life governance situations and working alongside mentors; this means our governance learnings are grounded in practical skills", she said.

Fitzgerald had found the process of applying for the scholarship both rewarding but also challenging.

“It encouraged me to explore my skills and highlighted the areas I needed to develop. I was then able to pick the right course to meet these needs.

"The Jan Early Memorial Scholarship has provided excellent networking opportunities, connecting with past recipients and the wider Advance Ashburton network,” Fitzgerald said.

She encourages others women with an interest in governance to apply for the this years scholarship.

“It is not just for seasoned professionals, but also for women who are just starting out on their governance journey.

"If you apply with an open mind and a willingness to learn, you will thrive with the support of the Jan Early Memorial Scholarship.”

Fitzgerald is grateful to the Early family and Advance Ashburton for the opportunities provided by receiving the scholarship.

Advance Ashburton Community Foundation (AACF) executive officer Carolyn Clough said investing in local leadership is one of the most powerful things a community can do for its own future.

"Through these scholarships, we're not just supporting individuals — we're strengthening the whole community's capacity to make good decisions, solve local problems, and represent local voices at every level.”

"Scholarships like these also send an important message: that leadership isn't reserved for a select few, and that with the right support, anyone with the drive to serve their community can develop the skills to do it well,” Clough said.

Jan Early of Mayfield, who passed away at age 57, was a community stalwart and passionate about governance.

‘‘Her impact was huge,’’ Clough said.

She was involved in many community projects.

Early had aspirations to continue her governance work with other companies and her ultimate goal was to become a Director of an NZX listed company. The dream was unable to be realised when she lost her battle with cancer.

In providing the Jan Early Memorial Scholarship through AACF, Early’s family hoped to encourage more women to realise their own leadership aspirations by being able to undertake training in governance.