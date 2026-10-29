A petition calling for a new footpath in Ashburton has sparked confusion over possible duplicate signatures, a councillor who says he didn't mean to sign it, and signatories who may not live in the region.

The petition calls for interim improvements to the 500m stretch of Allens Rd, ahead of the council eventually creating a sealed footpath - with a potential $1.5 million price tag.

It follows ongoing concerns about safety for walkers by the road, including residents of a nearby retirement village.

Lochlea Lifestyle Resort manager Tony Sands submitted the petition, with 263 signatories, to Ashburton Mayor Liz McMillan on October 14.

When presented to the council last week, the mayor’s report stated some signatories “appear to be duplicated, and it is unclear whether all signatories live in the Ashburton District”.

The council’s petition requirements state signatories do not have to include their addresses.

Phill Hooper Councillor for Ashburton District Council

One of the signatures was Councillor Phill Hooper, who said he believed he was signing in as an attendee at a road meeting on September 12, rather than adding his name to the petition.

“I have since understood that I perhaps have appeared on the petition, so I'd like it known that was not the intention.

“I was under the understanding that I was signing in and I was attending. I was not signing a petition.”

Councillor Julie Moffett said she was concerned about the possible duplications and that some were from outside the district.

“From comments I've read on social media, which I look at very rarely, there've been a lot of people saying councils [have] got more important things to think about.

“I’d like to applaud you for accepting the petition, but I just think basically it's sort of getting slightly out of control.”

The council is proposing to include $1.5m for a new sealed footpath that includes stormwater works and road widening in the Long Term Plan — the only new footpath in the plans.

However, it is dependent on if it gets subsidised by NZTA.

There is also a cheaper $75,000 shingle path option but would likely need upgrading anyway in the future.

NZTA, at the Government’s direction, removed all funding for new footpaths and cycleways in the last three-year funding cycle, delaying the council's planned footpath programme – which included Allens Rd.

The complicating factor is the council’s transport budgets will be adopted in June 2027, before NZTA's land transport funding decisions in August.

In the letter, Sands said he’s been seeking improvements to Allens Rd since 2022 “without any visible progress being made at all”.

He said he was aware of the LTP process and suggested the work prioritised in the plan, but also called for immediate repairs, filling potholes and fixing the edge of Allens Rd to make it safe.

McMillan said her response advised Sands that the council will discuss Allens Rd during the long-term plan workshops over the next few months.

“I have suggested that he and other residents make a submission through the long-term plan process in March next year.”

She also advised him of the continuing monitoring of the road condition and safety as part of the council’s regular maintenance programme.

Infrastructure general manager Neil McCain said as part of its normal maintenance assessments continues to monitor the Allens Rd “to ensure that the edges of the road are not breaking away”.

“We are just continuing to do our regular maintenance on the network on Allen's Rd.”

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.