More than 200 volunteers with Friends of Ashburton Hospital have walked the wards of Ashburton Hospital and Tuarangi Home in the 50 years of operation.

Plans are now under way to celebrate the milestone later this year with a lunch at the Ashburton RSA.

Friends chair Pam Hamilton said members were keen to hear from anyone who has been a volunteer with the group over the past five decades so they could get an invitation to the November 3 celebration.

She said there had been many changes during the 50 years of operation, with most happening in the past six years; post Covid.

Among them the end of the library service as patients were having shorter stays in hospital.

However, one thing that had not changed was the group’s core function — patients getting a cuppa at morning tea time and a chat with friendly volunteers as they made their way around the wards during weekdays.

At Christmas, they set up a nativity display and visit both facilities to sing Christmas Carols.

Over the years, volunteers have provided a number of services including treats to patients in hospital at Christmas and Easter, a trolley selling the likes of sweets, feeding patients at Tuarangi and taking patients to the hospital chapel service.

Many volunteers — along with their friends — have also knitted for the maternity ward and they continue to provide emergency toiletry packs for patients.

They have monthly meetings where education is provided from speakers on health related topics.

Anyone who was a Friend of Ashburton Hospital volunteer can contact secretary Lorraine ph 027 249 1788 for details of the celebration on November 3.