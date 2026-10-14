Charges laid

A 41-year-old Ashburton man has been arrested and faces serious charges after an confrontation between two parties in Tinwald.

Ashburton Police area response manager senior sergeant Janine Bowden said it is alleged the incident began between two parties on McMurdo St, Tinwald, at about 3pm on October 7.

“A man was remanded in custody following an initial court appearance and is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on October 28,” Bowden said

He faces charges of unlawful intimidation or threats; operating a motor vehicle causing sustained loss of traction; operating a motor vehicle recklessly; and two charges of assault with a weapon (a vehicle).

‘‘He also faces charges of unlawful intimidation or threats and possession of an offensive weapon, relating to an alleged incident the day before.

“Police would like to thank the members of the public who alerted us and provided information that assisted with the arrest,” Bowden said.

“As the case is before the court, police are unable to comment further.”

The arrest follows reports police were investigating after a pedestrian sustained minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Boundary Rd last week.

A spokesperson for police said at the time that early indications were there was a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Boundary Road, near Gartartan Rd on Wednesday at around 3pm.

Election meet

Grey Power Ashburton is hosting a meet the Rangitata general election candidates event in Ashburton on October 19. Anyone can attend. Five of the seven candidates have confirmed their attendance: Matt Harris (Opportunity), Sange Malama (Labour), James Meager (National), Isaac Nicholson (New Zealand First) and Karl Thomas (Conservatives).

The meeting is at the Senior Centre, 206 Cameron St on October 19 at 2pm.

Toot for Tucker

Ashburton County Lions annual Toot for Tucker will happen on November 15. Non perishable goods are collected to stock the shelves on local food banks. Items for collection to be at the gate by 5pm.

Arty fundraiser

Canbead Mid & South Canterbury are holding a jewelled art picture fundraising workshop repurposing costume jewellery into jewelled picture art on November 6 starting at 6.30pm at Ashburton Art Studio, 53 Short St. Cost $20. To register go to charlene@caninspire.org.nz