Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has been summonsed to appear in court on three charges of allegedly inciting racial disharmony.

The religious leader posted a livestream video of police handing him the summons in person earlier this morning on social media.

He was ordered to appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson, Counties Manukau CIB, confirmed police attended an Auckland address this morning to summons a person on three charges of inciting racial disharmony.

“These charges are laid under the Human Rights Act and require consent from the Solicitor-General to prosecute,” Nelson said.

“Police [are] not in a position to comment on the specifics of this individual’s case as the matter is now before the court.”

Tamaki said he faces three charges for allegedly breaching the Human Rights Act four months ago.

In a social media post on Thursday, Tamaki believed the charges related to his commentary concerning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In June, Tamaki accused Modi of purging Christians in the South Asian nation.

"He [Modi] is currently purging India of all Christians and burning church buildings down," Tamaki had said in a video posted on social media.

"I think we should reciprocate in kind. Let's purge New Zealand of Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims. And, while we're at it, if they're burning churches down, why don't we burn mosques and their temples down? Tit for tat."

A police spokesperson confirmed at the time they were looking into the contents of the video.

On Thursday, Tamaki denied threatening anyone.

“I have never advocated violence against anyone,” he wrote.

“I have consistently challenged religious beliefs, religious practices and political leaders — NOT people because of their race.”

In June, police seized Takami’s firearms after temporarily suspending his licence.

Police revoked Tamaki’s firearms licence in August.