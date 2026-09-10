Hampstead School’s kapa haka group, Ngā Mokopuna o Hakatere, is counting down the sleeps until they compete at Flava Festival 2026 on Saturday.

Twenty nine students from years 4 to 6 will take to the stage at Arowhenua Marae at Temuka for the annual event.

Acting principal Lois Eaton said all involved were “really proud” of the group’s enthusiasm and dedication.

She said one pupil, Rongo, summed it up nicely.

“He said “We have been practising hard and staying late after school until 5pm”.

Long time Kapa Haka performer, and school parent, Martha Daniels has been instrumental in putting the words and the singing performances together.

Daniels said she gets just as much out of the group as the pupils.

"I love being involved with the Māori culture in this way, it fills my cup up too.”

After listening to pupils sing, Daniels told them “that sounded so beautiful, you are serenading my soul.”

Group organiser and teacher Helen Rossellini said Hampstead have performed at the festival previously, but never in the competitive competition until now.

“Our bracket has to be between 10 to 15 minutes long and must include six compulsory disciplines.”

"There is so many things to pack into that time,” she said.

Rossellini said practices began mid-way through term two with extra Saturday practices added this term.

"They have all been working really hard.”

Eaton said none of it would be happening without the help of Daniels and the other volunteer tutors; Tairawhiti Rogan, Hinerangi Hoke and Pare Nipu.

Daniels said Kapa Haka and its Te Reo Māori component is a positive space that everybody can love.

"We have all cultures in this group and we love the school.”

Also taking part at Temuka are kapa haka groups from Ashburton Intermediate School, Ashburton College and Te Whānau O Hakatere.

While in the non competitive section are Our Lady of the Snows, Ashburton Borough School and Ashburton College.