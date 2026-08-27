Wiljazariah Bhandari knew just what to aim for during his 60-second grocery-grab at FreshChoice Tinwald on Tuesday.

The 12-year-old, a former pupil of Tinwald School, with his parents Jesmine and Rohit, won the school’s top prize in the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) raffle.

They had a plan of attack for the early morning shop.

‘‘We made a plan the night before, I wanted to get as much meat as I could,” Wiljazariah said.

Wiljazariah Bhandari 12, had a plan to grab as much meat as possible in 60 seconds. Photo: Heather Mackenzie

His plan worked, and with the help of FreshChoice staff members also popping goodies in trolleys, the trio, left the supermarket with just short of $1000 worth of groceries.

‘‘Mum and Dad are pleased, they will now have a full freezer,” Wiljazariah said.

PTA chairperson Lydia Gundry said in raising funds for a new swing and double nest swing set, they wanted to offer prizes that would help families.

"First prize was the $1000 grocery grab, second was a trailer full of wood and third was $200 fuel vouchers.”

Gundry said it had been a pleasing result.

“We have raised somewhere between six and seven thousand dollars, less expenses,” she said.

When approached by the PTA, supermarket owners Gaylene and Paul Thompson jumped at the chance to help.

"Our children went to Tinwald Primary, we are very fond of the school.”

Gaylene thought a grocery grab was a novel idea.

“I hadn’t run one before but by checking the internet I found some useful tips,” she said.

"I wanted to know what we could do to help him out.”

Before Wiljazariah set off, Gaylene helped to speed things up by opening the fridge doors, had trolleys ready to swap out and nearby staff members added items during the 60 seconds.

School principal Peter Livingstone said he was very proud of the PTA and how engaged they were with the school.

Ticket sellers also had an incentive with a double movie pass for the pupil who sold the most tickets, and a pizza lunch for the class that sold the most tickets.

The pupil, was Hazel O’Keefe in Year 5, who sold an impressive 140 tickets.

"Room five and six sold 280 tickets to earn themselves the pizza,” Livingstone said.

The swing set project is due to be completed this year.