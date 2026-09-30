Mid Canterbury lines company, EA Networks, has conceded it was at fault for keeping the Methven community in the dark over its lighting project.

The community-driven project will install decorative and functional lighting throughout the Canterbury town's central business district, including improving the existing lighting.

EA Networks (EA), which owns and operates the region's electricity distribution network, is the contractor installing the new in-ground under-tree lighting.

Earlier this year EA signalled it would complete the remedial works before winter.

It didn’t, and on Monday last week the Methven Community Board discussed sending a letter to EA Networks “expressing their extreme disappointment with the management” of the project.

EA Networks chief executive Onno Mulder told Local Democracy Reporting the company delayed the work to minimise disruption during the ski season and acknowledged “we should have communicated the revised timeframe more clearly”.

“After feedback on the lighting performance, we worked with stakeholders to identify an alternative solution that would better meet expectations.

“The equipment required for the remedial work was delivered in mid-July.

“At that point, we decided not to carry out construction work in Methven during the peak ski season to minimise disruption to businesses, residents, and visitors.

“We understand the delay has been frustrating, and we acknowledge our communication about the timing of the work could have been clearer.”

EA Networks will complete the work by October 2, he said.

The Methven Lighting Project is a community-driven initiative. Photo: Supplied

In response, Methven Community Board chairperson Megan Fitzgerald said she was pleased to hear the project will be completed soon, but it has taken a long time.

“The community board has been looking forward to this project since its inclusion in the community strategic plan, driven by a group of local Methven people.

“This has been an ongoing saga where the community board has expressed frustration on a number of times over the course of many meetings.”

The Methven Lighting Project was included in the 2024-34 long-term plan, providing $116,000 of capital expenditure between 2024/25 and 2027/2028, and $5000 in annual operational funding.

Ashburton District Council is the majority shareholder of EA Networks with 95 per cent.

Council community and open spaces general manager Toni Durham said the project was driven by a local community group, which requested funding in the long-term plan.

“Rather than giving funding to the group, council managed the project delivery for the first year of the LTP, as the lighting was being placed on council land.”

Durham said an initial $55,000 was spent on the design and electrical supply upgrade required for electrical compliance and installing five in-ground uplights illuminating three trees on the lawn areas between the Mt Hutt Memorial Hall and the Blue Pub.

The annual operational funding is for the ongoing electrical supply and repairs and maintenance, she said.

“The Methven Lighting Group are working on the next stage where council has allocated additional capital funding.

“We understand that the future stage will not require council input to progress.”