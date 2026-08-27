A new award for excellence has been donated to Ashburton College in memory of former student Dominic Wayman, who passed away last year.

His mother, Sara, presented the Dominic L J Wayman Award for Excellence cup to the Te Whare Manaaki Unit of the college where Dominic, 20, was a student for seven years.

“I wanted to do something to thank the school for all they did for him and our family,” Sara said.

The past year had been an absolute nightmare for the family, she said.

But she was grateful to the staff at the college, especially those in the unit, for their continued support.

"The school has gone above and beyond anything expected, including half-mast flags, a remembrance garden plaque and the planting of a tree at the unit.”

She knew how much Dominic was loved at Ashburton College when people from the unit and the other school staff attended his funeral.

Principal Simon Coleman and others visited her home to make sure she was OK and to let me know they were available if needed, she said.

“They gave us a basket of goodies, offered counselling and have stayed in contact.”

"To see them there meant so much. ”

Diagnosed with high needs autism, Sara said Dominic loved going to school, and loved it even more when, in 2024, he was awarded an Achievement of Excellence and the Inclusive Education Jenkinson Family Cup.

It was seeing the delight and pride on his face that inspired Sara to donate the cup in his memory.

“These students don’t often get awards so I wanted to do something special for them, something that would make them smile as much as Dominic did.”

“It can be given out for absolutely anything, attending class for a whole month, not having a meltdown for a while.”

"I want it to be given to any child, for any reason, it doesn’t matter what.”

Over the past year, Sara has been trying to work out what her life looks like without her son and his larger-than-life character.

"He was so funny, and had the best sense of humour,” Sara said.

Back when he was first diagnosed, Sara said the experts told her Dominic was unlikely to ever speak, but he happily disregarded that and learnt to talk watching Blue’s Clues.

"Because of that he spoke with an American accent.”

She said the loss of Dominic had left a massive hole in her life.

"Meals had to be a certain way, he only liked particular pens, he needed me to take him places and all that suddenly stopped,” she said.

She has some rough plans for down the track and would like to help parents with recently diagnosed autistic children to navigate their way through the system.

"I have done many courses over the years around autism and applying for funding, I would like to help others go through the process.”

“It will take a long time, but I will get there,” she said.