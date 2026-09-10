For more than five decades Murray Faulkner has given up his time to serve people in his communities as a member of Lions Clubs New Zealand.

He has been with Malvern and Ashburton clubs.

Recently, Ashburton Pakeke Lions president Neil Gibbs presented Murray with his 55 year chevron to mark the achievement.

Murray was a founding member of the Malvern Lions and immediately appointed treasurer.

In 1976, he became second vice president before becoming president in 1979.

Lions Zone 1 chair Janet Hadley said Murray was heavily involved with the Malvern club visiting members, on the welfare committee and being part of the Lions involvement with the Coast to Coast race.

In 2002, Murray received a Lloyd Morgan Lions Clubs Charitable Trust award and in 2011, was honoured with a life membership of Lions Club International.

He joined Ashburton Pakeke Lions in 2016, and has since been made a life member.

“Murray has supported our club well, helping with raffles, street collections, Boulevard Day (Market Day), socials and our annual charity market,” Hadley said.

Lion Arthur Pawsey received his 45 year chevron and Graeme Mably his a 25 year chevron at a club meeting.