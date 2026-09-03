A principal with a school “bursting at the seams” from an ever-increasing roll has had some relief with the arrival of two new classrooms.

They are currently being fitted out for use later this month.

Ashburton Netherby School principal Phil Wheeler said the school has been growing for quite some time.

He began applying for new classroom funding in 2017 and was happy a nine year wait was nearly over.

"I look out from my office, see the new building but can’t quite believe it’s really happening.”

Wheeler said the school library and school boardroom had been used as temporary classrooms.

"This has been happening for three to four years, which is less than ideal for staff and students.”

"They deserved better, and now they have it,” he said.

The new look teaching spaces have been built to current education board standards, and with a few tweaks, also include two internal toilets.

“They will be easy to heat, are quiet, feel spacious and have ergonomic lighting.”

"They really are a treat,” he said, of the classrooms.

Built off site in Christchurch, the classrooms were delivered to the school in seven sections and lifted into place.

Wheeler said it looks like the classrooms may be finished ahead of schedule but an official, low-key, opening date is set for September 24.

Meanwhile, Ashburton Intermediate School is eagerly awaiting upgrades and renovations at their site.

Principal Brent Gray said along with a building project to replace their former two-storey building, they were replacing prefabs with a new eight classroom block and also upgrading their school hall.

Gray said the halls asbestos panels are being removed and exterior walls reclad, as well as putting in aluminium joinery and lowering a ceiling.

"(It’s) a general upgrade to facilities which will bring the hall into the 2020’s.

"No more leaking roof areas,” he said.

Gray said the upcoming building projects was a welcomed prospect.

“This means that all teaching spaces will be less than six years old and be safe, warm and dry as per the Ministry of Education guidelines.”

Earlier this year, Ashburton Intermediate was included in the government’s Infrastructure Funding initiative, which will cover the cost of the eight new classrooms.

The school is also one of the nearly 90 schools across the country highlighted for funding to make changes to their open plan spaces.

"We will be able to turn larger four class spaces into two two's.

"We love our collaborative spaces and the options it provides staff and students.”