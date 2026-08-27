The district council-owned car park on Cameron St — on the site of the former polytechnic building, next to Balmoral Hall — has been used 17 times since opening in June.

It has generated $51 in parking fees.

Council group manager compliance and development, Ian Hyde, said council's experience with new car parks had shown that it could take some time for usage patterns to establish.

"It's fair to say the car park is still relatively new and council will continue to monitor demand and usage trends over time.

"We are looking at a range of further options to take advantage of the potential of the space.”

The car park was established to support future business growth and activity in the area, while providing a modest return on the site in the interim.

"There are no plans to make the car park free at this time. “We'd also note that the parking infrastructure allows flexibility if council's intentions for the site change as parking meters can be removed and relocated if required in the future,” he said.