Police inquiries are ongoing into a crash that saw nine people injured, one seriously, when a ute rolled on a rural Canterbury road.

The crash happened on Hackthorne Rd, Westerfield, in Ashburton on Saturday night.

A police spokesperson said the incident has been referred to Police youth aid.

The spokesperson said police were notified of the incident on the shingle road at 9.22pm and that it had resulted in a number of significant injuries.

Hato Hone St John said they responded with two ambulances, one operations manager and one helicopter responded, where they assessed nine people.

“One of them was transported to Christchurch Public Hospital by helicopter in a serious condition.

"The other eight people, two in moderate and six in minor conditions, did not require transportation to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the matter will be referred to police Youth Aid section.”

Meanwhile, emergency services attended a motor vehicle incident on State Highway 1, south of Rakaia, earlier on Saturday about 3.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: “It’s alleged that an item has come off a ute that was towing a trailer and the item has made contact with a southbound vehicle, causing damage to that vehicle.

"There was blockage to the south lane for a time while debris was cleared and the vehicle was towed.

“Inquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances,” police said.

Rakaia Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Tyrone Burrowes said the incident was a timely reminder for drivers to make sure loads on trailers or vehicles were tightly secured and could not be dislodged in the wind.

He said it could have been a lot more serious.

“It was lucky no one was hurt.”

Hato Hone St John said they responded with one ambulance “but were not required to treat anyone.”