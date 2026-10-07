The first asphalt surface has been laid at the new Tarbotton RideSmart Park in the Ashburton Domain, and ratepayers aren’t picking up the bill.

Tarbotton’s business development manager Tim Tarbotton said it’s fantastic to see the park taking shape, “made possible by the generous support of local businesses and the wider community”.

The bike is on District Council land but has been 100 per cent community funded, with local businesses and organisations donating their time, materials, equipment and expertise, Tarbotton said.

“No invoices are going to the council for this project.”

The park, aimed at teaching road safety skills to children, young people and adults as they learn how to ride a bike or scooter, is on track for its scheduled completion in December.

“There has been a lot of progress in the last few weeks, and there’s still plenty to do, but it’s really starting to come together.”

Tarbotton said the park has some common features found on Mid Canterbury roads, including a one-lane bridge, donated and built by the Ashburton MenzShed, stop and give way signs, traffic lights and railway signals, a roundabout, and a full-size cattle stop, donated by Hynds Ashburton.

The cattle stop “will be backfilled with gravel to make it safe for the kids while still giving them the real experience”, Tarbotton said.

Large parts of the course will be asphalt, but it will also feature a shingle road section through the trees, called the woodland trail, he said.

“We also made the decision to upgrade the track edging from timber to concrete nib kerb, for a better look and for its longevity.”

It features a full-size cattle stop, part of the shingle road section of the course and features a functioning rail crossing. Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

A new gravel track has been installed from the park entrance, connecting to the new gravel footpath along Domain Drive installed by the council.

The council approved the Ashburton Domain as the location for the bike skills park in 2023 and then approved the initial concept plans in May 2024.

The project, led by the Mid Canterbury Community Wellbeing and Safety Enhancement Trust, was initially estimated to cost around $500,000, funded by the community groups backing it.

But with Tarbotton's coming on board to donate earthmoving services, materials, and project management, the project will be delivered for much less.

Once it is completed, it will become a council asset.

Mayor Liz McMillan said councillors recently had a walk around the site.

“It was impressive seeing the plans on paper, but seeing it come to life is amazing.

“It’s a community project, and we are really proud of the work from everyone involved in the project.”