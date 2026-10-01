Ashburton’s 109-year-old heritage-listed rail footbridge is looking as good as new.

The railway footbridge, with its bowstring truss, is the only remaining bridge in New Zealand of its type in its original location, and its estimated $880,000 restoration is nearing completion.

The 25-metre central iron truss was removed, cleaned, repaired, and reinstated over the rail line earlier this week.

Ashburton District Council roading manager Mark Chamberlain updated the council on the project at the activity briefing meeting on Wednesday.

“The new ironwork looks really good,” he said.

“It's been painted and cleaned up, so it has got a different look to it.

“It's not a completely new bridge, but it's had a nice wee upgrade.”

He said if things go well reassembling it over the next few weeks, it should be open by the end of October.

Chamberlain said while there were some “bits of extra work on the old iron stuff”, it was shaping up to come in on budget.

The full timber deck across the truss has been replaced, but only damaged or rotten planks are being replaced on the access ramps, Chamberlain said.

The central deck was in worse condition because it's flat and was prone to have more water sitting on it, while the ramps are sloped.

Chamberlain said the contractor had suggested replacing all the decking timber, but “we are not going to do that”.

The new timbers are covered with a black non-slip coating so they won't look that out of place on the old bridge, he said.

Mayor Liz McMillan said there's been “a few suggestions that some twinkly lights on it would look really good”.

Chamberlain said it is not part of the restoration and once it’s completed the council will discuss potential options with EA Networks, which operates the local electricity lines.

“There are streetlights on each side, and they are old ones. Whether we could actually incorporate that in the bridge or not, it's just not part of the (restoration project).

“LEDs on the arch might be quite nice as well, but we'll just have to fund that somehow.”

The footbridge, built in 1917, crosses the main rail trunk line at Wills Street and is well used by pedestrians and cyclists as a mid-point crossing between Havelock Street and Walnut Avenue.

Councillor Tony Todd suggested the restoration was ideal timing for a renewed push to NZTA for a pedestrian island on SH1 connecting to the bridge.

“State Highway 1 is bloody hard to get across sometimes, but if you have an island, you can get halfway.

“I just thought with the new upgraded footbridge, there may be people going to use it more.”

Chamberlain said he was aware it is on NZTA’s “list of works for safety improvements”.

“It just hasn't got to the top of the list yet.”

During the Walnut Avenue/SH1 lights installation in 2022, a temporary crossing was in place just down from the bridge by Rokowhiria, Ashburton Art and Heritage Centre.

“I think that's a better location for it, not right at the intersection,” Chamberlain said.