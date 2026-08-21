Playing Joseph in the Methven Theatre Company's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a dream come true, performer Chris Woods says.

It had always been on his bucket list, but he feared it would never happen.

When auditions were called, Woods wasn’t sure he had what they were looking for but “threw his hat in the ring anyway”.

"Now I am playing Joseph in my home town, the limits can be endless if you try,” he said.

Woods has just finished The Boyz are Back in Town show in Ashburton, so life has been busy.

“I had both rehearsals on a Sunday, and had to miss a week of Joseph rehearsals for the other show, but I made it work.”

"It’s about doing some work in your own time too, being able to switch on and off and focus on the task at hand.”

Woods’ connection to the Methven Theatre Company dates back to 2000 when, after being convinced by his music teacher, he took to the stage in Oliver.

"I have been involved with them on and off ever since.

"I’ve done everything from; playing ‘Prince Charming’, to directing, to assisting with sound and cue calling, plus a couple of stints on the committee and playing in a band when needed.”

Chris Woods, centre, is playing his dream role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with the Methven Theatre Company. Photo: Supplied

Woods’ musical journey began with piano lessons at a young age, which he regrets not taking further, and he moved on to learning the guitar at high school.

In Year 11, Woods said music class rules changed and singing was considered a primary instrument.

"This lead to doing theatre and for a while I thought that was what I wanted to do, until I played a lot more in bands and ended up moving to Auckland to study performance and composition.”

Describing himself as a singer who acts — and is occasionally forced to dance — Woods said he was thankful for what music and performance have added to his life.

"I’m grateful for the people I’ve worked with, some have become lifelong friends, the teachers and mentors who’ve inspired me and how performing makes you step out of your comfort zone nearly every time.”

"You soak it all in and hope you can give it back to the next lot.”

Methven Theatre Company Joseph Production

Woods said his career highlight reel would have to include; playing Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Ashburton Event Centre, writing and producing three Cabarnet shows with his good mates, being an extra on Shortland Street and Outrageous Fortune.

Also making the list, was a nationwide tour he organised for his rock band, Doppler.

Woods is also proud of how his performing skills have aided fundraising.

“Over the years I have been involved shows fundraising for; Variety Theatre Ashburton, Dementia Canterbury, I AM HOPE and recently raising $60,000 for the Ashburton Event Centre.”

Woods said the list of his accomplishments, shows and special occasion involvements is long one but for him it is more about the experiences.

"You will always remember ‘that show’ or ‘that gig’ with your friends”.

■ Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opens Thursday, August 27 at Mt Hutt Memorial Hall and runs until Saturday, August 29. Tickets from Cafe 45 in Methven. Adults $50, children (under 16) $30, family (2 adults and 2 children) $150.