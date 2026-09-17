Spring wafts in the air and keen gardeners are gearing up for next month’s annual Plants 4 U sale at Rakaia.

It’s a must visit for any home gardener and this year has new organisers; the school support group at Rakaia School.

Group spokesperson Llara Warner said funds raised at the October 3 sale will assist in buying educational technology to support classroom learning.

“The funds will enable us to provide that assistance not only to students but teachers.”

Pupils at the school have been getting stuck in providing a huge helping hand since preparation for the sale started.

“We have had a 'bring a plant to school day' where kids were able to donate and re-pot plants that may have been dug out of their yards, potting strawberry plants and a seed sowing day when a large group of children donated their time to pot vege seeds,” Warner said.

"All were a huge success and honestly we wouldn't be in the position we are in without those little helpers. They were all fantastic and so keen to help.”

On offer are annuals and perennials, lilly bulbs, dahlias, fruit trees, flowering scrubs, natives, hostas, hedging, strawberry plants, indoor plant and succulents, cut flowers plants and vegetable plants.

Bacon butties and sausages will also be sold.

St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church started the sale over a decade ago raising funds for the community.

Former plant sale stalwart Dorothy Knight, continues to lend her support and knowledge to organisers.

* The Plants 4 U sale at the Rakaia Memorial Hall on Elizabeth Ave on October 3 from 9am to 1pm.