Roger Paterson has been ‘completely blown away’ after being recognised with a Charity Jewel for his service to Freemasonry and the community by his fellow Freemasons.

The Ashburton 80-year-old was the first person in New Zealand to receive the Jewel last month.

And it was a big surprise for Roger and one that had been kept secret to most of his fellow lodge members.

The Jewel’s provide a way for lodges to award and thank their members for their contribution to Freemasonry and the work they do in their communities.

"I don’t do things to be congratulated or receive awards. If I know of a need, I just get on and do something about it,” he said.

"If someone needs help and I can help, I do.”

However, he was very appreciative of the recognition by his peers.

"I am grateful and thrilled to receive the honour,” he said.

Following in the footsteps of his dad who wanted both his sons to join the Freemasons, Roger joined the Thistle Lodge No.113 in October 1982.

Roger said belonging to the lodge was just one of his many community involvements.

Masonic Lodge members from left district charity officer Roger Paterson, lodge secretary's John Burn and Andrew Brown with the items donated by the lodges in Mid Canterbury for the foodbanks run by the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul. Photo: File/Dellwyn Moylan

He grew up around the Masonic Lodge; his dad was a Grand Lodge Officer and many of his parents friends were Masons.

Roger was admitted to the Roll of Honour for Services to Freemasonry in November 2003 and received his 25 year badge in October 2007.

A spokesperson for Thistle Lodge said it was great pleasure to recognise Roger and his outstanding commitment to Freemasonry, the Lodge and the wider community was an inspiration to many.

“Over many years he has given generously of his time, compassion and experience to support his fellow Freemason.”

Roger’s services to the Lodge have included being Lodge, and later district, almoner providing care and support to fellow members including applying for assistance through Freemasons.

Roger has been district charity officer with the lodges and, for many years, was the chair of the Midland District Charitable Trust. While no longer in that role he continues in support the trust in an advisory capacity.

He has overseen the care and maintenance of the Ashburton Masonic Hall as part of the trust responsible for it.

Roger Paterson adds some finishing touch to one of the play house he has built for the Lions to raffle. Photo: File

Roger’s community involvement covers numerous organisations including seven terms on Braided Rivers Community Trust (formerly the Ashburton Licensing Trust), a former trustee of the United Friendly Society, chair of the Ashburton Trust Event Centre and vicar’s warden at St Stephen’s Anglican Church.

He is patron of Mid Canterbury Basketball and has served as president of Lions Club of Ashburton. He continues his service though as a member and as convenor of the South Island Motorhome Show .

For many years, he has used his cabinetry skills to build a playhouse the Lions raffle.

Roger is a member of the Mid Canterbury Community Wellbeing and Safety Enhancements Trust.

In March 2012, Roger was sworn in as a Justice of the Peace.

He, and his wife Pauline, served the district for decades as owners of Paterson’s Funeral Services.

Lions Club of Ashburton president Roger Paterson looking forward to celebrating the 60th anniversary with members this weekend.

Around the perimeter of the Jewel medal it says “A tradition of caring, the Freemasons Charity”.

His Lodge said: ”his many years of service had demonstrated not only a commitment to Freemasonry, but a genuine care for people, quietly helping, listening, advising and supporting wherever he could.”

The new Masonic medals, the Freemason Charity Jewels, were introduced at the most recent Grand Installation.

There are three of them – bronze, silver and gold.

Roger often said the work of Freemasons went on quietly in the background without a big fuss.

“Many people don’t realise all the charity work the Lodges undertake,” he said.

Freemasons provide a range of charity support from assisting local families in need, to university scholarships.