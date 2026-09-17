Rural Anglican churches in Mid Canterbury are set to become one parish this month.

Rakaia, Methven, Mayfield-Mt Somers parishes will become the Parish of Mid Canterbury.

Mid Canterbury Anglican Rural Minister vicar Sage Burke said the area covered extended from the Rakaia River to the Rangitata River and from the main divide to the sea.

"The parishes have all been working together for some time now, so already have good connections and relationships”, Burke said.

“We will honour the history of the communities and churches we are part of and will build a stronger future together with the amalgamation.”

There will still be churches and services in each area, he said.

"This commissioning is not only an administrative moment but a spiritual and communal one. Each church and community brings a distinct identity, history, and faithful witness.

Standing under the lychgate at St Aidans Anglican Church, Mt Somers, parish vestry members Pauline Hewson (left), Marian Bellany and parish vicar Reverend Sage Burke. Photo: Dellwyn Moylan

“The formation of the Parish of Mid Canterbury is not about erasing those differences, but about honouring them within a wider shared life, so that every part may be valued and strengthened as part of the Body of Christ.”

The joining together had been driven by members of the churches and had generated a positive response.

On September 26, everyone is invited join the pilgrimage around of each of the seven rural Anglican churches that will form the new parish.

A short service will be held at each church.

"This will be an opportunity to give thanks for the rich heritage of our local churches, to pray for each community, and to commit ourselves to the future ministry and mission of the church in this region,” Burke said.

The pilgrimage will also give worshippers the opportunity meet the Anglican Diocese of Christchurch Bishop, The Right Reverend Dr Peter Carrell and Mid Canterbury Archdeacon, The Venerable Indrea Alexander as well as other parish leaders.

On September 27, a formal commissioning service at All Saints Anglican Church in Methven is planned at 10am.

Carrell said he was delighted Anglican congregations in the three Mid Canterbury parishes had consulted well with each other and made a decision to become one.

“This is an important decision which strengthens our mission in the rural districts of Mid Canterbury. I look forward to working with the new parish, and its priest, the Reverend Sage Burke, in the development of our work through the remainder of this decade.”

Reverend Sage Burke inside All Saints’ Anglican church in Methven where he is based. Photo: Supplied.

Burke said the parish would be a rural parish for rural people, run by rural people.

He said worship was still very important to people.

"Rural churches are looking good in terms of the congregations with new people attending.

"Younger generations are coming to services looking to explore spirituality.”