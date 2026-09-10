Carefully constructed table runners and bags by pupils of Ashburton Intermediate School will be on display at a national quilt symposium in Christchurch next month.

Eight pupils have spent about 10 hours each sewing either table runners or bags.

They have entered the youth category at the “Threads of our time” symposium competition running at Burnside High School from October 1 to 6.

Teacher Maryclare Pearce said there had been a waiting period to hear if the pupil “pull out programme” the school offers to extend pupils.

Ashburton Intermediate pupils from left Denise Paulus, Kasey van der Vliet and Charlee Chard (front) with their entries in the Threads of our Time Exhibition at the national symposium. Photo: Supplied

Pearce said each of the pieces had to be made from recycled fabric.

The pupils were positive about their sewing projects and for pupils Charlee Chard and Elizabeth Logan it was the first time they had tried patchwork and quilting.

Learning to patchwork had been an opportunity to do something that was fun, fellow pupil Kasey van der Vliet said.

While Andie Geddes and Hunter Davison were happy with their finished projects.

Some of the work was abstract among them a table runner with an appliquéd horse.

Pearce said it had been lots of fun to create pieces using fabric, laces and buttons.

One quilt cleverly used colours to depict the sea and beach with buttons used to recreate stones.

"For some of the students the work was a whole new process,” Pearce said.

The pupils have loved the experience of preparing their work.

Learning to do patchwork wasn’t without its challenges as pupil Grace Bramley found.

She said sewing things the right way and getting the top of the bag sewn correctly had proved challenging.

After the symposium, each pupil has a plan for their work which ranged from being used as table runners, to gifts for family members.

Pearce said she had enjoyed watching the pupils grow in confidence as the progressed on their projects.

"We are very grateful to Altrusa Ashburton who donated surplus fabric from their sale to us.”

■ The Threads of Time Exhibition at the national quilt symposium is at Burnside High School, Christchurch on October 1 from 10am to 4pm, October 2 and October 5 from 9am to 4.30pm and October 6 from 9am to 1.30pm. Cost $15 per adult per day, children under 12 free. Discounts apply for multiple days entry.

More information at quiltsymposium.com