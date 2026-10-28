Sheep will soon be sharing a paddock with rows of solar panels on one Mid Canterbury farm.

Bruce Wild has farmed in Somerton, just north of Ashburton, for 30 years and has decided it's time to diversify his income by leasing land to ANZA Power, an Australian and New Zealand energy developer and operator, to establish a solar farm.

The development marks the first time ANZA, which is part of global infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, will establish a solar farm on New Zealand soil.

Wild's decision to lease land for a solar farm was driven by “the way arable farming is going”.

Wild said he was no longer able to grow peas for Watties, and grass seed “being shut down to limited areas” were examples of a need to diversify.

“We needed to look at other ways of farming.

“I’m not a dairy farmer, and I think there is enough of them in the area.”

A rural property agent informed him there was some interest in establishing a solar farm in the area.

“I knew nothing about solar farms, but when I learnt you could still run stock underneath them, I was totally on board.

“We can carry on farming and use this good ground, but get two incomes.”

ANZA chief executive Carlo Frigerio said it was exciting to herald the start of the company's first New Zealand solar project at a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

Frigerio said the farm will deliver 42 megawatts of solar generation capacity, and the site has been designed to accommodate a future battery storage system without a major rework.

The plan is for the farm to be operational and connected to EA Network’s grid by early 2028.

Ashburton Mayor Liz McMillan attended the ceremony and supports the development of renewable energy generation in the district.

“Speaking to the people from ANZA, Canterbury is an ideal spot due to our long daylight hours and being pretty flat.

“I just like the fact that you are able to graze underneath and is a way to help diversify the local economy.”

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua upoko Tewera King performed the karakia, concluding with a waiata that “talks about when it’s the right time to plant food like the kumara”.

“This is the right time to plant the solar farm”.

ANZA has signed a power purchase agreement with Fonterra for the dairy co-op to take 80 per cent of the generation from Somerton, located between Fonterra’s Darfield and Clandeboye manufacturing sites.

ANZA is also advancing two sites in the Selwyn District, the 100 MW Norwood Solar Farm and the 70 MW Highfield Solar Farm at Charing Cross.

Fonterra also holds a separate agreement with NZ Clean Energy (NZCE) and is supporting the development of a 129-megawatt Darfield Solar and Energy Storage Project next to its factory off Homebush Road.

The 148-hectare site has been used for sheep grazing, which will continue post-construction.

Somerton is the fourth major solar farm in Ashburton District.

Mid Canterbury's first large-scale solar farm in Lauriston - a joint venture between Genesis Energy and FRV Australia

Lightyears Solar, in partnership with Ecotricity and RCR Green, built an 8-hectare solar farm just south of Ashburton.

The third is in the works, with Lodestone Energy building a solar farm near Mount Somers where Duncan Humm has leased part of his family's 150ha dryland farm for a 35ha solar farm.